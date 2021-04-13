Kwun Tong Police Station, where a hammer-wielding man allegedly attacked a police officer on Tuesday. Photo: HANDOUT Kwun Tong Police Station, where a hammer-wielding man allegedly attacked a police officer on Tuesday. Photo: HANDOUT
Hong Kong police draw gun, deploy pepper spray while subduing hammer-wielding man in station car park

  • The force says the man attacked an officer outside Kwun Tong Police Station before he was subdued, and two were injured in the scrum
  • Police source says an initial investigation indicated the man suffered from an unspecified mental illness, and lived in a nearby housing estate

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 3:00pm, 13 Apr, 2021

