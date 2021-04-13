The textbooks on display at customs headquarters in North Point. Photo: Sam Tsang
Two tutors among five Hongkongers arrested for selling suspected copyrighted teaching materials in ‘biggest’ raid of its kind
- The arrests were made last Thursday when officers raided the Sai Ying Pun office of a tutorial centre and four residential flats in Sai Ying Pun, Sha Tin, Fanling, and Tseung Kwan O
- More than 59,000 electronic files containing suspected copyrighted teaching materials for primary schools were seized
Topic | Crime
