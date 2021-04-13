Officers say the investigation is continuing and further arrests are possible. Photo: Facebook
Sixteen Hongkongers arrested in police swoop on bookmaking syndicate that laundered over HK$180 million in 10 months
- The suspects, aged 21 to 56, arrested on Monday and Tuesday, include three from triad backgrounds
- The ring took help of overseas website that offered gambling games and used online banking to avoid detection
Topic | Crime
