Five months of ‘hell’: Hong Kong child murder case began with a romance, ended in a nightmare
- ‘I’m close to killing her,’ stepmother texted her husband just two years after they combined families. ‘Do it,’ he replied. ‘She’s testing your limits.’
- As abuse mounted in months ahead of five-year-old’s death, the father’s family had no idea of the girl and her brother’s whereabouts; school refused to let them know where they were living
