Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Five months of ‘hell’: Hong Kong child murder case began with a romance, ended in a nightmare

  • ‘I’m close to killing her,’ stepmother texted her husband just two years after they combined families. ‘Do it,’ he replied. ‘She’s testing your limits.’
  • As abuse mounted in months ahead of five-year-old’s death, the father’s family had no idea of the girl and her brother’s whereabouts; school refused to let them know where they were living

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 7:17am, 14 Apr, 2021

