A banner advocating the National Security Education Day displayed at the Central Government Offices in Tamar. Photo: Nora Tam
exclusive | Hong Kong elections: national security police are drafting protocols for screening candidates, security chief reveals

  • Security minister John Lee says process is under way for determining how police review office-seeking candidates under Beijing’s electoral reforms
  • ‘You can be anti-government ... but you cannot do anything that harms Hong Kong’s overall interests,’ Lee says

Christy Leung
Updated: 9:46am, 14 Apr, 2021

