The Independent Commission Against Corruption in North Point. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Former microbiologist with Hong Kong’s Centre for Health Protection faces misconduct, fraud charges for allegedly abusing official capacity to gain over HK$4 million

  • Joseph Kam, 63, faces a total of seven charges – four of misconduct in public office, two of fraud, and one of using a false instrument
  • One of the charges says he falsely represented in a deal with a Japanese institute that a non-profit organisation he had co-founded had the same status as the Department of Health

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Danny Mok
Updated: 12:03am, 14 Apr, 2021

