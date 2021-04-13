The Independent Commission Against Corruption in North Point. Photo: Felix Wong
Former microbiologist with Hong Kong’s Centre for Health Protection faces misconduct, fraud charges for allegedly abusing official capacity to gain over HK$4 million
- Joseph Kam, 63, faces a total of seven charges – four of misconduct in public office, two of fraud, and one of using a false instrument
- One of the charges says he falsely represented in a deal with a Japanese institute that a non-profit organisation he had co-founded had the same status as the Department of Health
