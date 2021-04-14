Lawyers for a couple convicted of murdering their five-year-old daughter have acknowledged there is little in the way of mitigating factors in the case. Photo: Warton Li Lawyers for a couple convicted of murdering their five-year-old daughter have acknowledged there is little in the way of mitigating factors in the case. Photo: Warton Li
Lawyers for a couple convicted of murdering their five-year-old daughter have acknowledged there is little in the way of mitigating factors in the case. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Lawyers for Hong Kong couple convicted of murdering 5-year-old daughter concede little can be said in mitigation

  • However, they also argue the abuse that led to the girl’s death was ‘not the worst of its kind’, and that there were ‘moments of joy’ in the family, too
  • The couple, along with the wife’s mother, who was also convicted of neglecting the girl and her brother, will be sentenced on April 20

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 2:47pm, 14 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Lawyers for a couple convicted of murdering their five-year-old daughter have acknowledged there is little in the way of mitigating factors in the case. Photo: Warton Li Lawyers for a couple convicted of murdering their five-year-old daughter have acknowledged there is little in the way of mitigating factors in the case. Photo: Warton Li
Lawyers for a couple convicted of murdering their five-year-old daughter have acknowledged there is little in the way of mitigating factors in the case. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE