Lawyers for a couple convicted of murdering their five-year-old daughter have acknowledged there is little in the way of mitigating factors in the case. Photo: Warton Li
Lawyers for Hong Kong couple convicted of murdering 5-year-old daughter concede little can be said in mitigation
- However, they also argue the abuse that led to the girl’s death was ‘not the worst of its kind’, and that there were ‘moments of joy’ in the family, too
- The couple, along with the wife’s mother, who was also convicted of neglecting the girl and her brother, will be sentenced on April 20
Topic | Hong Kong courts
