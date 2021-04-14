Police raided an unlicensed triad-run pub in a To Kwa Wan industrial building in the early hours of Wednesday. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police seize liquor, drugs and karaoke gear in raid on unlicensed triad-run pub
- Police source says the cost of the audiovisual equipment, plus the renovations to the space – which had five VIP rooms – could have totalled some HK$1million
- Police arrest 22 suspects in the raid, including one man believed to have been in charge of the illicit venue
Topic | Crime
Police raided an unlicensed triad-run pub in a To Kwa Wan industrial building in the early hours of Wednesday. Photo: Warton Li