Secretary for Security John Lee. Photo: Nora Tam
exclusive | Hong Kong national security law has driven away foreign agents and troublemakers, dried up overseas funding for anti-government activists, top official says
- Secretary for Security John Lee brands activists and former lawmakers who fled overseas to escape criminal charges stemming from the 2019 protest chaos as ‘cowards’
- Authorities will remain vigilant, as there are still people in the city promoting the idea of independence for Hong Kong and staying in contact with overseas forces, he says
Secretary for Security John Lee. Photo: Nora Tam