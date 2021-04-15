Two air guns and a walkie-talkie seized from the bag of a part-time RTHK journalist are displayed by police on Thursday. Photo: Handout Two air guns and a walkie-talkie seized from the bag of a part-time RTHK journalist are displayed by police on Thursday. Photo: Handout
Two air guns and a walkie-talkie seized from the bag of a part-time RTHK journalist are displayed by police on Thursday. Photo: Handout
Part-time journalist for Hong Kong public broadcaster arrested over airguns found in backpack

  • Police stopped the 21-year-old, who works for RTHK and attends the Hong Kong Design Institute, during a stop-and-search at the Ocean Park MTR station
  • He told police he was on his way to cover National Security Education Day events at the Police College, and that the airguns and walkie-talkie they found were for a school film project

Clifford Lo
Updated: 5:07pm, 15 Apr, 2021

