The pedestrian underpass near Taipo Market MTR station where the Lennon Wall was set up. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests: man pleads guilty to wounding with intent for stabbing student in 2019
- Liu Guosheng, a native of Guangxi in mainland China, was originally charged with attempted murder for stabbing a student near a Tai Po ‘Lennon Wall’ and slashing him in the neck
- He attacked the student after being confronted and scolded for tearing protest-related messages from the wall on October 19, 2019
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The pedestrian underpass near Taipo Market MTR station where the Lennon Wall was set up. Photo: Winson Wong