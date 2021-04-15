The District Court in Wan Chai. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong con artist jailed for 1½ years for duping 80 people out of HK$120,000 in mask scam amid Covid-19
- Kwok Tsz-hin, a former warehouse attendant, was sentenced at the District Court after he confessed to taking advantage of mask shortage to defraud buyers
- Judge Gary Lam calls the offence ‘despicable and deplorable’ and adds the convict is ‘no doubt a greedy and dishonest person’
Topic | Hong Kong courts
