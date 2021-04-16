Jimmy Lai leaves the Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre before his trial. Photo: Winson Wong Jimmy Lai leaves the Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre before his trial. Photo: Winson Wong
Jimmy Lai
Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai slapped with extra national security law charge, and also accused of perverting justice over fugitive’s escape to Taiwan

  • Apple Daily owner accused of colluding with foreign forces between January 2020 and January 2021
  • Charge says Lai conspired with others including American Mark Simon

Chris Lau
Updated: 7:18pm, 16 Apr, 2021

