Police handled nearly 1,200 cases of phone scams last year. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong police arrest three after victim loses HK$69 million in city’s biggest-ever phone scam
- Woman, 65, suffers largest single loss for this type of fraud in Hong Kong history, but the impact of the scam is said to barely dent the family’s wealth
- She was tricked by fraudsters who posed as mainland law enforcers, accusing her of money laundering
Topic | Crime
Police handled nearly 1,200 cases of phone scams last year. Photo: Shutterstock