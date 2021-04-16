A worker picks up one of the animals at Hong Kong Garden estate. Photo: Handout A worker picks up one of the animals at Hong Kong Garden estate. Photo: Handout
Two men grilled over case of 30 pets thrown from Hong Kong building did not surrender themselves to police, justice department official reveals

  • Animals were found either dead or severely injured at the Hong Kong Garden housing estate on Valentine’s Day last year
  • Senior assistant law officer William Liu says the men did not turn themselves in and admit charges, investigators had asked them to go to a police station

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 9:07pm, 16 Apr, 2021

