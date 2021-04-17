The four domestic workers were operating out of a guest house on their days off. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Four Indonesian domestic workers arrested in Hong Kong after they set up dental practice, despite having no training
- Quartet, who were not qualified, operated out of city guest house on their days off
- Employers were unaware of their actions, and group have been detained for breaching their conditions of stay
