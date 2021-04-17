The four domestic workers were operating out of a guest house on their days off. Photo: Shutterstock Images The four domestic workers were operating out of a guest house on their days off. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Four Indonesian domestic workers arrested in Hong Kong after they set up dental practice, despite having no training

  • Quartet, who were not qualified, operated out of city guest house on their days off
  • Employers were unaware of their actions, and group have been detained for breaching their conditions of stay

Topic |   Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
Gigi Choy
Updated: 12:42am, 17 Apr, 2021

