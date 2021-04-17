The former Hospital Authority clerk was detained for access to a computer with dishonest intent. Photo: Edward Wong The former Hospital Authority clerk was detained for access to a computer with dishonest intent. Photo: Edward Wong
The former Hospital Authority clerk was detained for access to a computer with dishonest intent. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong police arrest former Hospital Authority employee for allegedly obtaining personal information of patients, including officers and politicians

  • Patients whose personal information the suspect had allegedly searched for included police officers, politicians and entertainers
  • The former clerk was detained for access to a computer with dishonest intent, and officers are not ruling out more arrests

Victor Ting

Updated: 10:13pm, 17 Apr, 2021

