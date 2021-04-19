The Parkview Garden in Tin Shui Wai, where a fire broke out in a first-floor flat early Monday morning. Photo: Google Maps The Parkview Garden in Tin Shui Wai, where a fire broke out in a first-floor flat early Monday morning. Photo: Google Maps
Hong Kong man escapes predawn blaze in New Territories flat, but three of his cats are killed

  • Man says he was awakened by ‘dense smoke’ when the fire broke out in the flat’s living room at about 3.20am
  • Three of his cats were declared dead at the scene, while four others were sent for treatment by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals

Clifford Lo
Updated: 3:59pm, 19 Apr, 2021

