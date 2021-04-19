Nearly 133 million black-market cigarettes were seized between January 1 and April 15 this year. Photo: Facebook Nearly 133 million black-market cigarettes were seized between January 1 and April 15 this year. Photo: Facebook
HK$358 million worth of contraband cigarettes seized in Hong Kong so far this year – up 137 per cent from whole of 2019

  • The goods, if legally imported, would have helped the government generate more than HK$250 million in taxes
  • Law enforcement source attributes increase in seizure volume to enhanced enforcement and interception of sea-route smuggling

Clifford Lo
Updated: 7:27pm, 19 Apr, 2021

