Officers from the Kowloon East regional crime unit are handling the case. Photo: Warton Li
90-year-old woman living in mansion on The Peak conned out of US$32 million in Hong Kong’s biggest phone scam

  • Woman received call from fraudsters who said her identity had been used in crime in mainland China and they needed to verify origins of her money
  • She followed their instructions and transferred HK$254.9 million into three bank accounts before realising she was duped

Clifford Lo
Updated: 11:00pm, 19 Apr, 2021

