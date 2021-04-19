Officers from the Kowloon East regional crime unit are handling the case. Photo: Warton Li
90-year-old woman living in mansion on The Peak conned out of US$32 million in Hong Kong’s biggest phone scam
- Woman received call from fraudsters who said her identity had been used in crime in mainland China and they needed to verify origins of her money
- She followed their instructions and transferred HK$254.9 million into three bank accounts before realising she was duped
