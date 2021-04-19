A rainbow flag at the 2019 Pride Parade assembly in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong A rainbow flag at the 2019 Pride Parade assembly in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
A rainbow flag at the 2019 Pride Parade assembly in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
Lawyers for man barred from living with his husband in subsidised Hong Kong housing describe policy as ‘blatantly discriminatory’

  • Henry Li lived in fear of eviction upon learning of policy since his now-deceased husband, Edgar Ng, bought flat for HK$5.45 million in 2018, High Court hears
  • Same-sex marriage is generally not recognised in Hong Kong, apart from some very specific policies relating to tax and visas, for example

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 11:43pm, 19 Apr, 2021

