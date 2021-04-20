Detectives from the New Territories North regional crime unit picked up the students and 11 others when they raided a mini-storage centre on Saturday night. Photo: Handout Detectives from the New Territories North regional crime unit picked up the students and 11 others when they raided a mini-storage centre on Saturday night. Photo: Handout
Five students among 22 Hongkongers arrested following seizure of HK$34,000 worth of illegal drugs, liquor over three days

  • The five suspects were believed to be customers in a storage centre that was converted into an unlicensed pub and karaoke lounge in San Po Kong
  • Six men aged 19 to 26 were detained by police on suspicion of selling cannabis online; drugs worth HK$5,600 seized during raids

Clifford Lo
Updated: 4:09pm, 20 Apr, 2021

