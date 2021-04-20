A couple has been sentenced at the High Court for the murder of their five-year-old daughter. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong couple sentenced to life in prison for murdering daughter, 5, in horrific child abuse case
- Father and stepmother also given concurrent jail terms on two counts of child cruelty for the ill-treatment and neglect of the girl and her then eight-year-old brother
- The woman’s 56-year-old mother is jailed for five years on two counts of the same cruelty charge, for neglecting the children during the five-month-long abuse
Topic | Hong Kong courts
A couple has been sentenced at the High Court for the murder of their five-year-old daughter. Photo: Warton Li