A couple has been sentenced at the High Court for the murder of their five-year-old daughter. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong couple sentenced to life in prison for murdering daughter, 5, in horrific child abuse case

  • Father and stepmother also given concurrent jail terms on two counts of child cruelty for the ill-treatment and neglect of the girl and her then eight-year-old brother
  • The woman’s 56-year-old mother is jailed for five years on two counts of the same cruelty charge, for neglecting the children during the five-month-long abuse

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 4:03pm, 20 Apr, 2021

