Hong Kong protests: High Court rejects union’s bid to intervene in legal challenge by former city leader CY Leung to identify teachers guilty of misconduct

  • Mr Justice Anderson Chow says he appreciates the good intentions of the Hong Kong Professional Teachers’ Union, but ‘does not see much assistance’ it can provide
  • 803 Funds, a group formed by Leung Chun-ying, earlier applied for a judicial review to identify teachers guilty of professional misconduct over the 2019 protests

Jasmine Siu

Updated: 4:08pm, 20 Apr, 2021

