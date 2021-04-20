The High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong protests: High Court rejects union’s bid to intervene in legal challenge by former city leader CY Leung to identify teachers guilty of misconduct
- Mr Justice Anderson Chow says he appreciates the good intentions of the Hong Kong Professional Teachers’ Union, but ‘does not see much assistance’ it can provide
- 803 Funds, a group formed by Leung Chun-ying, earlier applied for a judicial review to identify teachers guilty of professional misconduct over the 2019 protests
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
The High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Warton Li