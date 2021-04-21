A still from an online video shows a gang of attackers beating two victims with bamboo poles in the early hours of Wednesday in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Handout A still from an online video shows a gang of attackers beating two victims with bamboo poles in the early hours of Wednesday in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Handout
A still from an online video shows a gang of attackers beating two victims with bamboo poles in the early hours of Wednesday in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police seek gang of assailants who attacked pair with bamboo poles in Sham Shui Po

  • A video circulating online shows several assailants beating the two victims as they lay in the road, trying to shield themselves from the blows
  • Police are now searching for eight to 10 men in connection with the attack

Clifford Lo
Updated: 1:29pm, 21 Apr, 2021

