There is currently no mandatory system in Hong Kong for reporting child abuse. Photo: Shutterstock There is currently no mandatory system in Hong Kong for reporting child abuse. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong officials urged to introduce new criminal offence of failing to report suspected child abuse following murder case

  • Law Reform Commission and campaigners appeal for new mandatory reporting system for suspected child abuse
  • Relatives, teachers, social workers and others in regular contact with children would be responsible for flagging concerns under proposals

Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 2:50pm, 21 Apr, 2021

