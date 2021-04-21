There is currently no mandatory system in Hong Kong for reporting child abuse. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong officials urged to introduce new criminal offence of failing to report suspected child abuse following murder case
- Law Reform Commission and campaigners appeal for new mandatory reporting system for suspected child abuse
- Relatives, teachers, social workers and others in regular contact with children would be responsible for flagging concerns under proposals
