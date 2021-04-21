Police on Wednesday display evidence seized in the case of a suspected phone scammer accused of impersonating an officer. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police arrest suspected phone scammer accused of impersonating an officer to obtain his victim’s banking details
- Force says the suspect claimed to be from police headquarters and instructed the victim to turn over the password to his online bank account
- Police suspect a letter belonging to the victim that was found in the suspect’s flat was the source of personal information used in the ruse
Topic | Crime
Police on Wednesday display evidence seized in the case of a suspected phone scammer accused of impersonating an officer. Photo: Handout