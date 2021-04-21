A closed travel agency in Sha Tin. Photo: Winson Wong
19 Hongkongers arrested on suspicion of attempting to cheat authorities out of nearly HK$3 million by using forged papers
- 13 men and six women, aged 32 to 83, were accused of using forged documents to apply for subsidy under the Green Lifestyle Local Tour Incentive Scheme
- Fake documents – mainly receipts from restaurants, tourist bus companies and insurance firms – were used by 15 travel agencies to file 16 applications between May and July, 2020
Topic | Crime
A closed travel agency in Sha Tin. Photo: Winson Wong