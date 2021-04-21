A closed travel agency in Sha Tin. Photo: Winson Wong A closed travel agency in Sha Tin. Photo: Winson Wong
A closed travel agency in Sha Tin. Photo: Winson Wong
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

19 Hongkongers arrested on suspicion of attempting to cheat authorities out of nearly HK$3 million by using forged papers

  • 13 men and six women, aged 32 to 83, were accused of using forged documents to apply for subsidy under the Green Lifestyle Local Tour Incentive Scheme
  • Fake documents – mainly receipts from restaurants, tourist bus companies and insurance firms – were used by 15 travel agencies to file 16 applications between May and July, 2020

Clifford Lo
Updated: 6:49pm, 21 Apr, 2021

