Customs has arrested six people over alleged money laundering. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong couple and son among six arrested for laundering HK$2.5 billion, officers probe links to other transactions involving different family and even more cash
- Customs arrests the group on suspicion of running money-laundering operation through 59 bank accounts
- Officers looking at possible connection to another criminal case involving HK$3 billion of laundered cash
Topic | Crime
