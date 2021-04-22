Customs has arrested six people over alleged money laundering. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Customs has arrested six people over alleged money laundering. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong couple and son among six arrested for laundering HK$2.5 billion, officers probe links to other transactions involving different family and even more cash

  • Customs arrests the group on suspicion of running money-laundering operation through 59 bank accounts
  • Officers looking at possible connection to another criminal case involving HK$3 billion of laundered cash

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 11:10am, 22 Apr, 2021

