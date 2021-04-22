A man was sentenced to 32 months in prison at the District Court on Thursday for molesting seven women. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong man jailed for 32 months for groping seven women under pretext of helping to brush an insect off their clothing
- Cheung Wai-hung admitted assaulting over 70 women, but was only sanctioned for seven as the majority either did not contact police or failed to identify him
- In addition to seven counts of indecent assault and three of theft, he was also convicted of breaching the terms of his probation, which stemmed from a previous conviction for the same behaviour
