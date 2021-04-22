A preliminary investigation by police found about 50 nude pictures and video clips were involved. Photo: Warton Li A preliminary investigation by police found about 50 nude pictures and video clips were involved. Photo: Warton Li
A preliminary investigation by police found about 50 nude pictures and video clips were involved. Photo: Warton Li
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of tricking girls as young as nine into sending nude photos and video

  • The suspect traded online weapons for the porn and threatened to make it public unless the girls sent more, police say
  • Two computers and three mobile phones seized during raid on his home in Kwun Tong

Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 7:08pm, 22 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A preliminary investigation by police found about 50 nude pictures and video clips were involved. Photo: Warton Li A preliminary investigation by police found about 50 nude pictures and video clips were involved. Photo: Warton Li
A preliminary investigation by police found about 50 nude pictures and video clips were involved. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE