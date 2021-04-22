A preliminary investigation by police found about 50 nude pictures and video clips were involved. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of tricking girls as young as nine into sending nude photos and video
- The suspect traded online weapons for the porn and threatened to make it public unless the girls sent more, police say
- Two computers and three mobile phones seized during raid on his home in Kwun Tong
Topic | Crime
