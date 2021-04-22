Police say Thursday’s operation was a follow-up to the crackdown in March. Photo: Warton Li
Chairman, directors of Hong Kong listed company among four people arrested in crackdown on syndicate tied to market misconduct, fraud
- Police and staff from the Securities and Futures Commission raid homes of the suspects, aged 26 to 63, and detain them for conspiracy to defraud
- Operation was a follow-up to a crackdown on a ‘ramp and dump’ syndicate in March during which more than HK$900 million was frozen and 12 arrested
