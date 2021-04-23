A view of Heng On Estate in Ma On Shan, where a woman was assaulted by an intruder in the early hours of Friday. Photo: Handout A view of Heng On Estate in Ma On Shan, where a woman was assaulted by an intruder in the early hours of Friday. Photo: Handout
A view of Heng On Estate in Ma On Shan, where a woman was assaulted by an intruder in the early hours of Friday. Photo: Handout
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong woman beaten by intruder in early morning break-in at Ma On Shan flat

  • Police source says the woman awoke to find the intruder sitting on top of her just after 1.30am
  • The woman sustained minor injuries in her struggle with the man, who punched her repeatedly

Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 2:55pm, 23 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A view of Heng On Estate in Ma On Shan, where a woman was assaulted by an intruder in the early hours of Friday. Photo: Handout A view of Heng On Estate in Ma On Shan, where a woman was assaulted by an intruder in the early hours of Friday. Photo: Handout
A view of Heng On Estate in Ma On Shan, where a woman was assaulted by an intruder in the early hours of Friday. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE