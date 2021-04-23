RTHK contributor Bao Choy was convicted of providing false statements when searching a government database. Photo: Sam Tsang RTHK contributor Bao Choy was convicted of providing false statements when searching a government database. Photo: Sam Tsang
RTHK contributor Bao Choy was convicted of providing false statements when searching a government database. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong media
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong magistrate’s suggestion for database-searching journalists ‘unworkable’, as critics question RTHK contributor’s conviction

  • Bao Choy, a freelance producer with Hong Kong’s public broadcaster RTHK, found guilty on Thursday on two counts of providing false statements in relation to a documentary covering a mob attack during the 2019 unrest
  • Magistrate’s suggestion for reporters to write directly to officials when seeking car ownership information is flawed, according to legal scholar and journalists’ group

Topic |   Hong Kong media
Phila Siu
Phila Siu

Updated: 3:49pm, 23 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
RTHK contributor Bao Choy was convicted of providing false statements when searching a government database. Photo: Sam Tsang RTHK contributor Bao Choy was convicted of providing false statements when searching a government database. Photo: Sam Tsang
RTHK contributor Bao Choy was convicted of providing false statements when searching a government database. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE