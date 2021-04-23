The current site of the Office for Safeguarding National Security at the Metropark Hotel in Causeway Bay. Photo: May Tse
Beijing’s national security permanent office gets new site at Hong Kong’s West Kowloon waterfront after land grant from city government
- Area spans nearly 124,000 sq ft on two plots of land along Hoi Fan Road in Tai Kok Tsui
- No date of construction or completion available as yet, and it is unknown if staff will move out of current Causeway Bay office
The current site of the Office for Safeguarding National Security at the Metropark Hotel in Causeway Bay. Photo: May Tse