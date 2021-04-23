The current site of the Office for Safeguarding National Security at the Metropark Hotel in Causeway Bay. Photo: May Tse The current site of the Office for Safeguarding National Security at the Metropark Hotel in Causeway Bay. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Beijing’s national security permanent office gets new site at Hong Kong’s West Kowloon waterfront after land grant from city government

  • Area spans nearly 124,000 sq ft on two plots of land along Hoi Fan Road in Tai Kok Tsui
  • No date of construction or completion available as yet, and it is unknown if staff will move out of current Causeway Bay office

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Christy Leung

Updated: 6:31pm, 23 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
