Police remind members of the public not to spread fake information or messages and threaten public safety. Photo: Warton Li
Student arrested over online claims he planted poison around Hong Kong streets after dog kills kitten
- Senior Inspector Liu Tsz-chai of Sha Tin district crime squad says there was no evidence to suggest that the suspect had planted any poison
- The message emerged on social media a day after a six-week kitten was killed by a shiba inu at the Hong Kong Pet Show, 2021, in Wan Chai
Topic | Crime
Police remind members of the public not to spread fake information or messages and threaten public safety. Photo: Warton Li