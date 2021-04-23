Police remind members of the public not to spread fake information or messages and threaten public safety. Photo: Warton Li Police remind members of the public not to spread fake information or messages and threaten public safety. Photo: Warton Li
Student arrested over online claims he planted poison around Hong Kong streets after dog kills kitten

  • Senior Inspector Liu Tsz-chai of Sha Tin district crime squad says there was no evidence to suggest that the suspect had planted any poison
  • The message emerged on social media a day after a six-week kitten was killed by a shiba inu at the Hong Kong Pet Show, 2021, in Wan Chai

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 6:39pm, 23 Apr, 2021

