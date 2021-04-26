Hong Kong police arrested a 66-year-old woman who waved a broken bottle at them on Sunday. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrest broken bottle-wielding woman, 66, at gunpoint
- No shots were fired or injuries reported as woman subdued outside mall in Tuen Mun district
- The arrest came as officers responded to an illegal gambling complaint on the final day of a citywide crackdown on triad-run criminal enterprises
Topic | Crime
