Activist Tam Tak-Chi as he is detained outside a Causeway Bay department store last May. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong court rejects activist’s attempt to quash colonial-era sedition charges on constitutional grounds
- Judge Stanley Chan calls defence strategy ‘misconceived’, saying their arguments ‘obviously’ should have been made at the former People Power leader’s trial next month
- But he does not weigh in on the merits of their case, which argues the prosecution’s charges contravene the city’s Basic Law
Topic | Hong Kong courts
