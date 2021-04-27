Hong Kong police seized more than HK$830,000 in cash during a series of raids connected to a cross-border investment scam. Photo: Felix Wong
Seven arrested in Hong Kong over cross-border scam that duped mainland Chinese investors out of more than HK$200 million
- Assets worth HK$77 million frozen, while cash, computers and documents seized in series of raids across city
- The victims were lured to seminars at hotels where they were promised massive returns trading gold bullion, then later asked to turn account passwords over to ‘traders’
