Prosecutors are seeking harsher sentences for 12 people convicted of falsifying reports on the strength of concrete used in the construction of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge. Photo: David Wong
Prosecutors seek stiffer sentences for 12 lab workers who falsified safety reports for Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge
- Deputy director of public prosecutions William Tam argues the group’s sentences were much lighter than those handed to six defendants in a related case concerning the bridge
- The 12 technicians and assistants received a range of sentences in 2019 for altering records and replacing specimens when compiling reports on the strength of the bridge’s concrete
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Prosecutors are seeking harsher sentences for 12 people convicted of falsifying reports on the strength of concrete used in the construction of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge. Photo: David Wong