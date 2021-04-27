Prosecutors are seeking harsher sentences for 12 people convicted of falsifying reports on the strength of concrete used in the construction of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge. Photo: David Wong Prosecutors are seeking harsher sentences for 12 people convicted of falsifying reports on the strength of concrete used in the construction of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge. Photo: David Wong
Prosecutors seek stiffer sentences for 12 lab workers who falsified safety reports for Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge

  • Deputy director of public prosecutions William Tam argues the group’s sentences were much lighter than those handed to six defendants in a related case concerning the bridge
  • The 12 technicians and assistants received a range of sentences in 2019 for altering records and replacing specimens when compiling reports on the strength of the bridge’s concrete

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 8:01pm, 27 Apr, 2021

