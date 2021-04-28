Police investigate the wreckage of a 2019 double-decker bus crash that left six people dead and another 38 injured. Photo: Dickson Lee Police investigate the wreckage of a 2019 double-decker bus crash that left six people dead and another 38 injured. Photo: Dickson Lee
Driver in Hong Kong bus crash that killed six sentenced to four years in prison

  • The violent 2019 crash on Fanling Highway saw portions of the double-decker’s roof ripped away as it slammed into a group of trees; 38 people also suffered injuries, including skull and spinal fractures
  • District Court judge says good character mattered little in issuing deterrent sentence, noting 57-year-old Man Chi-kwong had continued driving despite knowing he was sleep-deprived

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 3:41pm, 28 Apr, 2021

