A new app will allow Hong Kong police to scan ID cards and instantly check them against a central database. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
New app will let Hong Kong police scan ID cards and passports, verify information in seconds
- The ‘Beat App’ will check identification documents directly with the force’s computer database, eliminating the need to call information into the command centre via walkie talkie
- The new tool will not store data on phones or allow for taking screen caps, according to police
