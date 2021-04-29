Police have carried out a number of raids on unlicensed premises recently. Photo: Handout
Police arrest 28, seize music equipment worth over HK$300,000 during raid on unlicensed Hong Kong karaoke bar
- The bar, the third such venue closed in Hung Hom over the past three weeks, had been operating on the top floor of Elder Industrial Building on Ma Tau Wai Road
- Twenty-seven of the suspects were arrested on suspicion of drinking on premises without a liquor licence and fined HK$5,000 each for violating social-distancing rules
Topic | Crime
