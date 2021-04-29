The Immigration Department released a late-night statement slamming the Audit Commission. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong watchdog, Immigration Department in unprecedented war of words over critical report on fake-marriage cases
- Audit Commission released a report on Wednesday slamming Immigration Department’s handling of suspected fake marriages and other matters
- Department then hit back at midnight saying ‘some people’ were ‘recklessly’ pointing fingers at the service
Topic | Fake marriages
