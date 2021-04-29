Police officers display the seized stun guns. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police arrest two merchants, seize 70 stun guns, during raid on shops in Kwun Tong and Sham Shui Po
- Officers posing as consumers bought five cigarette lighter-shaped stun guns from their shops during an undercover operation on Wednesday
- The two men were arrested on suspicion of dealing with firearms without a licence, but were later released on bail pending further investigation
