Police officers display the seized stun guns. Photo: Handout Police officers display the seized stun guns. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police arrest two merchants, seize 70 stun guns, during raid on shops in Kwun Tong and Sham Shui Po

  • Officers posing as consumers bought five cigarette lighter-shaped stun guns from their shops during an undercover operation on Wednesday
  • The two men were arrested on suspicion of dealing with firearms without a licence, but were later released on bail pending further investigation

Clifford Lo
Updated: 7:32pm, 29 Apr, 2021

