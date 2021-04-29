Eastern Law Courts Building in Sai Wan Ho. Photo: SCMP Eastern Law Courts Building in Sai Wan Ho. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: 9 of 10 fugitives returned to city after mainland China jail terms to appear in court on perversion of justice charges

  • Post was told the charge was initiated by the Department of Justice after it studied a recent overseas judgment which proved that avoiding trial was considered an act influencing the course of justice
  • Defendants are among 12 caught in mainland waters last August. All faced charges or arrest over their roles in the 2019 anti-government protests

Clifford Lo
Updated: 9:34pm, 29 Apr, 2021

