Hong Kong legal scholar and activist Benny Tai on Friday lost his appeal against his Occupy Central conviction. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s High Court unanimously rejects appeal against Occupy convictions by Benny Tai, eight others
- Reverend Chu Yiu-ming and retired sociologist Chan Kin-man also among group of nine convicted of public nuisance charges for blocking roads during the 79-day protests in 2014
- Their lawyers had argued treating political rhetoric as criminal incitement could have ‘a very damaging, chilling effect on freedom of expression’
Topic | Hong Kong courts
