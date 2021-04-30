Hong Kong legal scholar and activist Benny Tai on Friday lost his appeal against his Occupy Central conviction. Photo: Winson Wong Hong Kong legal scholar and activist Benny Tai on Friday lost his appeal against his Occupy Central conviction. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s High Court unanimously rejects appeal against Occupy convictions by Benny Tai, eight others

  • Reverend Chu Yiu-ming and retired sociologist Chan Kin-man also among group of nine convicted of public nuisance charges for blocking roads during the 79-day protests in 2014
  • Their lawyers had argued treating political rhetoric as criminal incitement could have ‘a very damaging, chilling effect on freedom of expression’

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 10:38am, 30 Apr, 2021

