Police appeal to taxi drivers, especially those working on night shifts, not to keep a lot of money and valuables in their vehicles. Photo: Shutterstock
Police arrest jobless Hongkonger accused of robbing taxi drivers at knifepoint
- The suspect, 25, posed as a passenger to get into a taxi, threatened its driver with a box cutter and robbed him of cash on two occasions earlier this month
- Officers arrested him at Wah Fu Estate in Pok Fu Lam on Thursday evening after examining security camera footage
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
Police appeal to taxi drivers, especially those working on night shifts, not to keep a lot of money and valuables in their vehicles. Photo: Shutterstock