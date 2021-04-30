Police appeal to taxi drivers, especially those working on night shifts, not to keep a lot of money and valuables in their vehicles. Photo: Shutterstock Police appeal to taxi drivers, especially those working on night shifts, not to keep a lot of money and valuables in their vehicles. Photo: Shutterstock
Police arrest jobless Hongkonger accused of robbing taxi drivers at knifepoint

  • The suspect, 25, posed as a passenger to get into a taxi, threatened its driver with a box cutter and robbed him of cash on two occasions earlier this month
  • Officers arrested him at Wah Fu Estate in Pok Fu Lam on Thursday evening after examining security camera footage

Clifford Lo
Updated: 4:35pm, 30 Apr, 2021

