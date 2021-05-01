Police handled 6,678 reports of internet shopping fraud last year, up more than 200 per cent from 2,194 cases in 2019. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong records near sixfold rise in technology-based crimes in a decade, with monetary losses of HK$2.96 billion in 2020 alone, police say
- Cybercrime reports rose from 2,206 in 2011 to 12,916 last year, while the amount of money involved increased from HK$148 million to HK$2.96 billion
- Surge last year mainly fuelled by sharp rise in online shopping swindles, including mask scams, amid coronavirus pandemic, police say
