The constable, who lives in Yuen Long, realised it was a scam after attempts to contact her failed earlier this month. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong policeman conned out of HK$200,000 in online love scam by ‘woman’ who said she was stuck in Japan
- Constable in his 20s reportedly met a woman on a dating app in December
- Police source says the woman claimed she had been stranded in Japan by the coronavirus
Topic | Scams and swindles
